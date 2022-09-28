Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 125,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 300.7618 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 305 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 297 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,005,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,086,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1625 302.50 08:12:09 00061200283TRLO0 LSE 1200 302.50 08:17:09 00061200544TRLO0 LSE 740 302.50 08:17:09 00061200545TRLO0 LSE 1045 301.50 08:17:23 00061200548TRLO0 LSE 553 301.50 08:17:23 00061200549TRLO0 LSE 44 304.50 08:30:21 00061201359TRLO0 LSE 590 304.50 08:30:21 00061201360TRLO0 LSE 320 304.50 08:30:21 00061201361TRLO0 LSE 30 304.50 08:30:21 00061201362TRLO0 LSE 860 304.50 08:30:29 00061201392TRLO0 LSE 487 304.50 08:30:29 00061201393TRLO0 LSE 590 304.50 08:30:29 00061201394TRLO0 LSE 1922 304.00 08:31:30 00061201434TRLO0 LSE 1639 305.00 08:43:50 00061201876TRLO0 LSE 164 305.00 08:49:00 00061202021TRLO0 LSE 1765 305.00 08:49:00 00061202022TRLO0 LSE 1140 303.50 09:00:49 00061202604TRLO0 LSE 576 303.50 09:07:12 00061202851TRLO0 LSE 89 303.50 09:07:12 00061202852TRLO0 LSE 590 303.50 09:07:12 00061202853TRLO0 LSE 710 303.50 09:07:12 00061202854TRLO0 LSE 1631 304.00 09:11:09 00061202966TRLO0 LSE 1615 304.50 09:17:26 00061203152TRLO0 LSE 1588 304.50 09:31:00 00061203944TRLO0 LSE 1300 304.50 09:37:08 00061204248TRLO0 LSE 333 304.50 09:37:08 00061204249TRLO0 LSE 1866 304.00 09:42:08 00061204422TRLO0 LSE 506 301.50 09:56:57 00061205065TRLO0 LSE 718 301.50 09:56:57 00061205066TRLO0 LSE 488 301.50 09:56:57 00061205067TRLO0 LSE 1949 301.00 10:04:48 00061205556TRLO0 LSE 161 300.00 10:41:58 00061207007TRLO0 LSE 1706 300.00 10:42:14 00061207034TRLO0 LSE 1494 300.00 10:42:14 00061207035TRLO0 LSE 248 300.00 10:42:14 00061207036TRLO0 LSE 1799 301.50 10:50:39 00061207485TRLO0 LSE 1738 301.00 11:10:23 00061208132TRLO0 LSE 40 301.00 11:10:23 00061208133TRLO0 LSE 20 301.50 11:14:34 00061208322TRLO0 LSE 1255 301.50 11:14:34 00061208323TRLO0 LSE 12 301.50 11:17:49 00061208423TRLO0 LSE 652 301.50 11:17:49 00061208424TRLO0 LSE 7 301.50 11:23:09 00061208705TRLO0 LSE 6 301.50 11:23:09 00061208706TRLO0 LSE 4 301.50 11:23:14 00061208714TRLO0 LSE 3 301.50 11:23:19 00061208729TRLO0 LSE 5 301.50 11:23:24 00061208736TRLO0 LSE 4 301.50 11:26:03 00061209037TRLO0 LSE 43 301.50 11:27:15 00061209060TRLO0 LSE 158 303.00 11:32:02 00061209387TRLO0 LSE 487 303.00 11:32:09 00061209396TRLO0 LSE 109 303.00 11:32:09 00061209397TRLO0 LSE 600 303.00 11:32:09 00061209398TRLO0 LSE 462 303.00 11:32:09 00061209399TRLO0 LSE 3 303.00 11:34:09 00061209499TRLO0 LSE 398 302.50 11:38:15 00061209738TRLO0 LSE 1439 302.50 11:44:10 00061209935TRLO0 LSE 6 302.50 11:46:14 00061210004TRLO0 LSE 5 302.50 11:46:19 00061210005TRLO0 LSE 3 302.50 11:52:14 00061210151TRLO0 LSE 5 302.50 11:52:19 00061210152TRLO0 LSE 404 302.50 11:52:19 00061210153TRLO0 LSE 1277 302.50 11:58:33 00061210322TRLO0 LSE 1612 302.50 11:58:33 00061210335TRLO0 LSE 600 302.00 12:18:46 00061210997TRLO0 LSE 600 302.00 12:18:46 00061210998TRLO0 LSE 518 302.00 12:18:46 00061210999TRLO0 LSE 1077 301.00 12:30:11 00061211276TRLO0 LSE 63 301.00 12:33:24 00061211389TRLO0 LSE 481 301.00 12:33:24 00061211390TRLO0 LSE 255 302.00 12:45:04 00061211724TRLO0 LSE 207 302.00 12:45:04 00061211725TRLO0 LSE 544 302.00 12:45:04 00061211726TRLO0 LSE 7 302.50 12:50:56 00061212051TRLO0 LSE 451 302.50 12:50:56 00061212052TRLO0 LSE 11 302.50 12:51:30 00061212077TRLO0 LSE 119 302.50 12:51:30 00061212078TRLO0 LSE 1100 302.50 12:52:15 00061212102TRLO0 LSE 11 302.50 12:52:15 00061212103TRLO0 LSE 332 302.00 13:02:28 00061212507TRLO0 LSE 589 302.00 13:03:28 00061212537TRLO0 LSE 606 302.00 13:03:28 00061212538TRLO0 LSE 159 302.00 13:11:33 00061212911TRLO0 LSE 20 302.00 13:11:33 00061212912TRLO0 LSE 1835 302.00 13:11:33 00061212913TRLO0 LSE 8 302.50 13:29:07 00061213528TRLO0 LSE 32 302.50 13:29:07 00061213529TRLO0 LSE 255 302.50 13:29:30 00061213538TRLO0 LSE 1488 302.50 13:29:30 00061213539TRLO0 LSE 44 302.50 13:33:40 00061213696TRLO0 LSE 253 302.50 13:33:40 00061213697TRLO0 LSE 576 302.50 13:33:40 00061213698TRLO0 LSE 651 302.50 13:33:40 00061213699TRLO0 LSE 1700 302.00 13:42:00 00061214064TRLO0 LSE 58 302.00 13:42:00 00061214065TRLO0 LSE 1661 302.00 13:50:53 00061214393TRLO0 LSE 105 300.00 14:03:09 00061215242TRLO0 LSE 1808 300.00 14:03:09 00061215243TRLO0 LSE 77 301.00 14:11:10 00061215726TRLO0 LSE 1716 301.00 14:11:23 00061215740TRLO0 LSE 1796 300.50 14:20:43 00061216358TRLO0 LSE 285 300.00 14:29:32 00061216956TRLO0 LSE 305 300.00 14:30:12 00061217030TRLO0 LSE 277 300.00 14:31:11 00061217167TRLO0 LSE 912 300.50 14:33:11 00061217374TRLO0 LSE 822 300.50 14:33:11 00061217375TRLO0 LSE 1760 300.00 14:36:29 00061217629TRLO0 LSE 1681 299.50 14:42:35 00061218545TRLO0 LSE 19 298.50 14:46:04 00061218958TRLO0 LSE 600 298.50 14:49:32 00061219425TRLO0 LSE 1316 298.50 14:49:32 00061219426TRLO0 LSE 8 298.50 14:52:32 00061219825TRLO0 LSE 6 298.50 14:52:32 00061219826TRLO0 LSE 9 298.50 14:52:37 00061219827TRLO0 LSE 1412 298.50 14:53:37 00061219870TRLO0 LSE 170 298.50 14:53:37 00061219871TRLO0 LSE 439 298.00 15:00:37 00061220556TRLO0 LSE 600 298.00 15:00:40 00061220563TRLO0 LSE 600 298.00 15:00:40 00061220564TRLO0 LSE 191 298.00 15:00:40 00061220565TRLO0 LSE 600 298.00 15:08:35 00061221567TRLO0 LSE 1262 298.00 15:08:35 00061221568TRLO0 LSE 1030 298.00 15:12:04 00061221930TRLO0 LSE 600 298.00 15:12:32 00061221998TRLO0 LSE 162 298.00 15:12:32 00061221999TRLO0 LSE 8 298.00 15:16:32 00061222339TRLO0 LSE 52 298.00 15:16:32 00061222340TRLO0 LSE 384 298.00 15:16:32 00061222341TRLO0 LSE 6 297.00 15:17:40 00061222485TRLO0 LSE 160 297.00 15:17:40 00061222486TRLO0 LSE 1375 297.50 15:19:47 00061222718TRLO0 LSE 539 297.50 15:19:47 00061222719TRLO0 LSE 711 298.00 15:26:17 00061223185TRLO0 LSE 184 298.00 15:28:39 00061223524TRLO0 LSE 52 298.00 15:29:39 00061223696TRLO0 LSE 675 298.00 15:29:57 00061223728TRLO0 LSE 975 299.00 15:32:31 00061223930TRLO0 LSE 538 299.00 15:33:25 00061224045TRLO0 LSE 267 299.00 15:33:25 00061224046TRLO0 LSE 1200 299.50 15:38:00 00061224451TRLO0 LSE 600 299.50 15:38:00 00061224452TRLO0 LSE 86 299.50 15:38:00 00061224453TRLO0 LSE 355 299.00 15:38:04 00061224458TRLO0 LSE 1541 299.00 15:38:04 00061224459TRLO0 LSE 521 299.00 15:39:05 00061224552TRLO0 LSE 15459 299.00 15:39:05 00061224553TRLO0 LSE 3310 299.00 15:39:05 00061224554TRLO0 LSE 3814 299.00 15:39:05 00061224555TRLO0 LSE 1577 299.00 15:45:44 00061225136TRLO0 LSE 438 298.50 15:51:25 00061225526TRLO0 LSE 455 298.50 15:53:05 00061225663TRLO0 LSE 511 298.50 15:54:45 00061225779TRLO0 LSE 452 298.50 15:55:45 00061225890TRLO0 LSE 481 298.00 16:01:26 00061226513TRLO0 LSE 447 298.00 16:04:46 00061226920TRLO0 LSE 463 299.00 16:06:26 00061227179TRLO0 LSE 476 299.00 16:08:06 00061227357TRLO0 LSE 530 299.00 16:09:46 00061227503TRLO0 LSE 607 299.00 16:10:17 00061227550TRLO0 LSE 1878 299.00 16:10:17 00061227551TRLO0 LSE 543 298.00 16:15:36 00061228113TRLO0 LSE 522 298.00 16:15:36 00061228114TRLO0 LSE 43 297.50 16:17:46 00061228319TRLO0 LSE 35 297.50 16:17:46 00061228320TRLO0 LSE 1013 298.00 16:19:52 00061228544TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

