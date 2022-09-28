Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
28.09.22
08:04 Uhr
3,260 Euro
-0,020
-0,61 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.09.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 27

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 125,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 300.7618 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 305 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 297 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,005,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,086,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1625302.50 08:12:0900061200283TRLO0LSE
1200302.50 08:17:0900061200544TRLO0LSE
740302.50 08:17:0900061200545TRLO0LSE
1045301.50 08:17:2300061200548TRLO0LSE
553301.50 08:17:2300061200549TRLO0LSE
44304.50 08:30:2100061201359TRLO0LSE
590304.50 08:30:2100061201360TRLO0LSE
320304.50 08:30:2100061201361TRLO0LSE
30304.50 08:30:2100061201362TRLO0LSE
860304.50 08:30:2900061201392TRLO0LSE
487304.50 08:30:2900061201393TRLO0LSE
590304.50 08:30:2900061201394TRLO0LSE
1922304.00 08:31:3000061201434TRLO0LSE
1639305.00 08:43:5000061201876TRLO0LSE
164305.00 08:49:0000061202021TRLO0LSE
1765305.00 08:49:0000061202022TRLO0LSE
1140303.50 09:00:4900061202604TRLO0LSE
576303.50 09:07:1200061202851TRLO0LSE
89303.50 09:07:1200061202852TRLO0LSE
590303.50 09:07:1200061202853TRLO0LSE
710303.50 09:07:1200061202854TRLO0LSE
1631304.00 09:11:0900061202966TRLO0LSE
1615304.50 09:17:2600061203152TRLO0LSE
1588304.50 09:31:0000061203944TRLO0LSE
1300304.50 09:37:0800061204248TRLO0LSE
333304.50 09:37:0800061204249TRLO0LSE
1866304.00 09:42:0800061204422TRLO0LSE
506301.50 09:56:5700061205065TRLO0LSE
718301.50 09:56:5700061205066TRLO0LSE
488301.50 09:56:5700061205067TRLO0LSE
1949301.00 10:04:4800061205556TRLO0LSE
161300.00 10:41:5800061207007TRLO0LSE
1706300.00 10:42:1400061207034TRLO0LSE
1494300.00 10:42:1400061207035TRLO0LSE
248300.00 10:42:1400061207036TRLO0LSE
1799301.50 10:50:3900061207485TRLO0LSE
1738301.00 11:10:2300061208132TRLO0LSE
40301.00 11:10:2300061208133TRLO0LSE
20301.50 11:14:3400061208322TRLO0LSE
1255301.50 11:14:3400061208323TRLO0LSE
12301.50 11:17:4900061208423TRLO0LSE
652301.50 11:17:4900061208424TRLO0LSE
7301.50 11:23:0900061208705TRLO0LSE
6301.50 11:23:0900061208706TRLO0LSE
4301.50 11:23:1400061208714TRLO0LSE
3301.50 11:23:1900061208729TRLO0LSE
5301.50 11:23:2400061208736TRLO0LSE
4301.50 11:26:0300061209037TRLO0LSE
43301.50 11:27:1500061209060TRLO0LSE
158303.00 11:32:0200061209387TRLO0LSE
487303.00 11:32:0900061209396TRLO0LSE
109303.00 11:32:0900061209397TRLO0LSE
600303.00 11:32:0900061209398TRLO0LSE
462303.00 11:32:0900061209399TRLO0LSE
3303.00 11:34:0900061209499TRLO0LSE
398302.50 11:38:1500061209738TRLO0LSE
1439302.50 11:44:1000061209935TRLO0LSE
6302.50 11:46:1400061210004TRLO0LSE
5302.50 11:46:1900061210005TRLO0LSE
3302.50 11:52:1400061210151TRLO0LSE
5302.50 11:52:1900061210152TRLO0LSE
404302.50 11:52:1900061210153TRLO0LSE
1277302.50 11:58:3300061210322TRLO0LSE
1612302.50 11:58:3300061210335TRLO0LSE
600302.00 12:18:4600061210997TRLO0LSE
600302.00 12:18:4600061210998TRLO0LSE
518302.00 12:18:4600061210999TRLO0LSE
1077301.00 12:30:1100061211276TRLO0LSE
63301.00 12:33:2400061211389TRLO0LSE
481301.00 12:33:2400061211390TRLO0LSE
255302.00 12:45:0400061211724TRLO0LSE
207302.00 12:45:0400061211725TRLO0LSE
544302.00 12:45:0400061211726TRLO0LSE
7302.50 12:50:5600061212051TRLO0LSE
451302.50 12:50:5600061212052TRLO0LSE
11302.50 12:51:3000061212077TRLO0LSE
119302.50 12:51:3000061212078TRLO0LSE
1100302.50 12:52:1500061212102TRLO0LSE
11302.50 12:52:1500061212103TRLO0LSE
332302.00 13:02:2800061212507TRLO0LSE
589302.00 13:03:2800061212537TRLO0LSE
606302.00 13:03:2800061212538TRLO0LSE
159302.00 13:11:3300061212911TRLO0LSE
20302.00 13:11:3300061212912TRLO0LSE
1835302.00 13:11:3300061212913TRLO0LSE
8302.50 13:29:0700061213528TRLO0LSE
32302.50 13:29:0700061213529TRLO0LSE
255302.50 13:29:3000061213538TRLO0LSE
1488302.50 13:29:3000061213539TRLO0LSE
44302.50 13:33:4000061213696TRLO0LSE
253302.50 13:33:4000061213697TRLO0LSE
576302.50 13:33:4000061213698TRLO0LSE
651302.50 13:33:4000061213699TRLO0LSE
1700302.00 13:42:0000061214064TRLO0LSE
58302.00 13:42:0000061214065TRLO0LSE
1661302.00 13:50:5300061214393TRLO0LSE
105300.00 14:03:0900061215242TRLO0LSE
1808300.00 14:03:0900061215243TRLO0LSE
77301.00 14:11:1000061215726TRLO0LSE
1716301.00 14:11:2300061215740TRLO0LSE
1796300.50 14:20:4300061216358TRLO0LSE
285300.00 14:29:3200061216956TRLO0LSE
305300.00 14:30:1200061217030TRLO0LSE
277300.00 14:31:1100061217167TRLO0LSE
912300.50 14:33:1100061217374TRLO0LSE
822300.50 14:33:1100061217375TRLO0LSE
1760300.00 14:36:2900061217629TRLO0LSE
1681299.50 14:42:3500061218545TRLO0LSE
19298.50 14:46:0400061218958TRLO0LSE
600298.50 14:49:3200061219425TRLO0LSE
1316298.50 14:49:3200061219426TRLO0LSE
8298.50 14:52:3200061219825TRLO0LSE
6298.50 14:52:3200061219826TRLO0LSE
9298.50 14:52:3700061219827TRLO0LSE
1412298.50 14:53:3700061219870TRLO0LSE
170298.50 14:53:3700061219871TRLO0LSE
439298.00 15:00:3700061220556TRLO0LSE
600298.00 15:00:4000061220563TRLO0LSE
600298.00 15:00:4000061220564TRLO0LSE
191298.00 15:00:4000061220565TRLO0LSE
600298.00 15:08:3500061221567TRLO0LSE
1262298.00 15:08:3500061221568TRLO0LSE
1030298.00 15:12:0400061221930TRLO0LSE
600298.00 15:12:3200061221998TRLO0LSE
162298.00 15:12:3200061221999TRLO0LSE
8298.00 15:16:3200061222339TRLO0LSE
52298.00 15:16:3200061222340TRLO0LSE
384298.00 15:16:3200061222341TRLO0LSE
6297.00 15:17:4000061222485TRLO0LSE
160297.00 15:17:4000061222486TRLO0LSE
1375297.50 15:19:4700061222718TRLO0LSE
539297.50 15:19:4700061222719TRLO0LSE
711298.00 15:26:1700061223185TRLO0LSE
184298.00 15:28:3900061223524TRLO0LSE
52298.00 15:29:3900061223696TRLO0LSE
675298.00 15:29:5700061223728TRLO0LSE
975299.00 15:32:3100061223930TRLO0LSE
538299.00 15:33:2500061224045TRLO0LSE
267299.00 15:33:2500061224046TRLO0LSE
1200299.50 15:38:0000061224451TRLO0LSE
600299.50 15:38:0000061224452TRLO0LSE
86299.50 15:38:0000061224453TRLO0LSE
355299.00 15:38:0400061224458TRLO0LSE
1541299.00 15:38:0400061224459TRLO0LSE
521299.00 15:39:0500061224552TRLO0LSE
15459299.00 15:39:0500061224553TRLO0LSE
3310299.00 15:39:0500061224554TRLO0LSE
3814299.00 15:39:0500061224555TRLO0LSE
1577299.00 15:45:4400061225136TRLO0LSE
438298.50 15:51:2500061225526TRLO0LSE
455298.50 15:53:0500061225663TRLO0LSE
511298.50 15:54:4500061225779TRLO0LSE
452298.50 15:55:4500061225890TRLO0LSE
481298.00 16:01:2600061226513TRLO0LSE
447298.00 16:04:4600061226920TRLO0LSE
463299.00 16:06:2600061227179TRLO0LSE
476299.00 16:08:0600061227357TRLO0LSE
530299.00 16:09:4600061227503TRLO0LSE
607299.00 16:10:1700061227550TRLO0LSE
1878299.00 16:10:1700061227551TRLO0LSE
543298.00 16:15:3600061228113TRLO0LSE
522298.00 16:15:3600061228114TRLO0LSE
43297.50 16:17:4600061228319TRLO0LSE
35297.50 16:17:4600061228320TRLO0LSE
1013298.00 16:19:5200061228544TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
