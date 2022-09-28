Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.09.2022 | 08:40
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visit Sweden: Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast forests of Sweden possess both beauty and tranquillity - but also drama and mystique. Visit Sweden invites travellers to discover the country's myth filled forest in a spellbinding audio story, only available in the Swedish forest, home to some of the world's most famous folkloric beings. The short story is written by international bestselling author John Ajvide Lindqvist.