Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q3 2022 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Sep 28, 2022

Publishing time for the Q3 2022 interimreport

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2022 interim report on October 28th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its Q3 2022 interim results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on October 28th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The Q3 interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in details for the phone conference:

https://call.vsy.io/access-8620

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 28th, 2022.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone + 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)