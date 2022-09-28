Regulatory News:

"Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK) posted a strong increase in activity in the first half of 2022. This performance is the result of the good positioning of the Group's products in buoyant markets.

Although at a good level, the Group's profitability in the first half of 2022 is down in a particularly strong inflationary context for energy and raw materials."

Benoît GRENOT CEO

Consolidated figures (in million) FH.2022 FH.2021 Revenue 28.1 21.7 EBITDA 7.2 6.7 % of revenue 25.7% 30.7% EBIT (Operating income) 5.5 4.3 Group share net income 3.9 3.3

Baikowski generated sales of €28.1 million in the first half of 2022, up 26.8% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation compared with 2021.

The first half of the year was driven by the continuing upward trend in the electronics market and by the high-power LED headlight market for the automotive sector remaining at a good level. The traditional lighting market, which has been in decline for several years, has shown a more marked decline since the beginning of the half-year, as the market as a whole is undergoing a technological transition accelerated by rising energy costs.

The Group recorded operating income of €5.5 million, or 19.5% of revenues. This operating income includes a share of income from companies accounted for by the equity method for €0.9 million, a result that has been growing for several years, mainly driven by the Japanese subsidiary.

With a financial result of €-0.2 million, stable compared with 2021, and a tax charge of €-1.4 million at the end of June 2022, the Group's share of the consolidated net result for the period amounts to €3.9 million.

At June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity (Group share) amounts to €41.6 million. The variation in shareholders' equity during the first half of 2022 represents an increase of €0.8 million, which is mainly due to the Group's net income of €3.9 million minus the paid dividends of €-3.1 million.

Baikowski is continuing its prudent management in this uncertain environment, which will lead to increased pressure on margins over the next half-year, while remaining confident in its long-term roadmap.

Next important dates :

September 28, 2022 Publication of 2022 half-yearly report

September 28, 2022 Lyon Pôle Bourse Forum

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals

and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries. In 2021, Baikowski achieved a revenue of €44.9 million.

