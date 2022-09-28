Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAHY ISIN: FR0013384369 Ticker-Symbol: 3BK 
Frankfurt
28.09.22
08:03 Uhr
21,900 Euro
+0,400
+1,86 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIKOWSKI SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAIKOWSKI SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,90022,30010:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAIKOWSKI
BAIKOWSKI SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAIKOWSKI SAS21,900+1,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.