Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 27
[28.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,357,000.00
|EUR
|0
|130,662,922.35
|8.5084
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|863,934.79
|85.7078
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,636,700.86
|97.4399
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|127,932.00
|USD
|5,280.0000
|13,425,957.54
|104.946
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|87,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,132,219.58
|103.9773
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|29,515,253.73
|102.1745
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,087,449.21
|97.4813
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|52,735,804.33
|8.563
