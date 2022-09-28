Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Privateum (PRI) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRI/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading as of 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022.





PRI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138642_0d28ab8b64ae9976_001full.jpg

Aiming to be the world's first platform fully owned by its token holders, Privateum (PRI) creates the cooperation of the future with its unique and high-quality products, services, technological solutions, and expert knowledge. Its native token PRI was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Privateum

As a private asset management platform, Privateum believes that the power of decentralization, self-organization and mutual support is capable of forming an alternate form of cooperation and success.

Privateum is the only secure, global, and sustainable fintech crypto platform owned by members, which provides privacy and legal umbrella to its members. Based on Cooperative Business Model, it's the only democratic business model aligned with Blockchain's core idea and values. And since its solution is based on Consortium Blockchain Architecture and running in protected network governed by trustworthy members only, the platform offers great security compared to others.

To achieve its vision, Privateum offers an integrated ecosystem of products and services that is powered by its native token PRI. These products and services include Privateum Platform, a place where the global business network was built on that supports secured transactions, cash in/cash out, and secured asset storage; Marketplace, a place where a variety of products and services are supported in a secured operating environment with buyer/seller contact and chat functionalities; Public Wallet that supports low fees and new token swap; DEX that supports yield farming, staking and new tokens; Credit Programs, a program where everyone's eligible for up to 70% financing with low interest rates; and many more.

Privateum connects producers and consumers from all over the world and provides unique and high-quality products, services, technological solutions, and expert knowledge. By creating an environment where global businesses can freely operate with no dependency on centralized authorities, financial institutions and local payment barriers, Privateum aims to create the cooperation of the future.

About PRI Token

PRI is the native token of the Privateum that can be used for swap fee, transaction fee, membership fee, cash in/cash out fee, financing fee, etc. Every PRI holder is a rightful Privateum owner who can join the global business network, vote on strategic decisions, implement business ideas with the community, and take part in board meetings.

Based on BEP-20, PRI has a total supply of 80 million (i.e. 80,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for public wallet, platform concept, initial PR and marketing, 15% is allocated for the platform, client, and services development, another 15% is allocated to the foundation team, 13% will be used for PR and marketing, 10% will be used for blockchain next gen platform development, and the rest 40% is provided for capital equity fund, R&D, mergers and acquisitions.

The PRI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the Privateum investment can easily buy and sell PRI token on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about PRI Token:

Official Website: https://www.privateum.com

Telegram: https://t.me/privateum_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/privateum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/privateuminitiative/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Privateum-Initiative-101245795758915

Medium: https://privateum.medium.com/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138642