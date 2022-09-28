ITC Infotech Successfully Completes 10 Years of Strategic Association with Saudi National Bank

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider today announced that it has successfully completed 10 years of strategic association with Saudi National Bank (SNB), the largest commercial bank in Saudi Arabia. ITC Infotech in these years has played a pivotal role in the Bank's modernization, digital transformation, and growth journey.

Commenting on the relationship, Saleh Saleh, Group Chief Technology and Digital Officer at SNB said, "Our collaboration with ITC Infotech has been transparent from the start resulting in a fruitful and successful relationship. ITC Infotech's deep domain experience have helped leverage growth and profitability in the rapidly transforming competitive landscape. It further enriched and expanded SNB's digital capabilities that resulted in the successful delivery of a large array of technology projects. We, at SNB, strive to fulfill one of our strategic visions to be the best digital bank and we continue to be a premier financial and banking service provider in the region."

Vishal Kumar, President and Regional Head - Middle East, Africa & APAC, ITC Infotech says, "We are very pleased to have collaborated with SNB and have played a pivotal role in their digital transformation. This relationship is a testimony of our proven capabilities and experience in anchoring the Bank's growth journey and fulfilling its vision. Our association with SNB will set a benchmark in the region and with our capabilities we will be able to contribute to the digital development of the financial and banking operations in Middle East."

Over the last decade, ITC Infotech has harnessed its deep-domain expertise and capabilities to deliver best-in-class technology consulting solutions that help clients overcome challenges and accelerate growth in the Kingdom. The company will continue to stay focused and committed to empower clients meet Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

About ITC Infotech:

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speci?c alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner. ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

About The Saudi National Bank SNB:

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest powerhouses in the region. SNB plays a vital role in supporting economic transformation in Saudi Arabia by transforming the local banking sector and catalyzing the delivery of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Its strategy is closely aligned with the Vision's programs. SNB also leverages its position as the largest institutional and specialized financier in the Kingdom to support the Kingdom's landmark deals and mega projects. SNB's vision is to be a premier financial and banking service provider locally and regionally through the fulfilment of strategic aspirations: to be number one in revenues, number one in profit, the best in customer service, the best digital bank, and the employer of choice, and the best Shariah-compliant products service provider in the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.alahli.com/

