Mursla adds seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in rapid growth and product commercialisation to leadership team

Mursla, a novel multi-omics exosome characterisation company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Karin Schmitt, PhD as Chief Operating Officer.

A highly respected life science executive, Karin has almost three decades of international experience having previously held leadership positions in the US at Exelixis and Millennium Pharmaceuticals and in the UK at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horizon Discovery Group, PredictImmune, and most recently Mogrify. During this time Karin has brought over 20 innovative products to market internationally, across a wide scientific spectrum, with recent emphasis on clinical products. Her deep scientific knowledge is complemented by significant experience in regulatory pathways, legal and commercial. Karin obtained her PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, followed by two years of post-doctoral research in genetics at the University of Cambridge as an EMBO fellow.

Mursla's mission is to offer lifesaving clinical insights to patients and their medical teams. It is currently leveraging its proprietary multi-omics exosome characterisation platform technology, ExoPheno, to develop a blood test that can detect early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) more effectively than the existing standard of care. To this end, a prospective pilot study is currently underway, working in collaboration with various clinics across the UK and continental Europe. The study is also benefiting from Mursla's mentorship arrangement with Roche Diagnostics.

Karen Schmitt commented of her appointment:"I am thrilled to join Mursla as it develops the second generation of liquid biopsy tests based on the analysis of tissue-specific multi-omics exosome cargo in blood. I share the team's passion for science and innovation and the opportunity to make a significant and positive impact on patient outcomes is extremely exciting and a motivating factor for us all."

Pierre Arsène, Founder and CEO, Mursla added: "Karin's ability to grow biotech companies and bring products to market has been remarkable. I could not be more excited to welcome her to the team as we seek to bring cutting-edge diagnostic technology to clinics, not only in Europe but also in the US."

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005453/en/

Contacts:

Mursla

Sarah Brereton, Director, Limewash

Tel: 07796 583 223

Email: sarah@limewash.co.uk