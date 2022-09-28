DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.8645

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4283615

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 190845 EQS News ID: 1451653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451653&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)