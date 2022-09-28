DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.5344

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32740349

CODE: CLWD LN

ISIN: LU2056739464

