DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.1684
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10679700
CODE: UESG LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 190888 EQS News ID: 1451741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451741&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)