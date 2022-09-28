DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP

DEALING DATE: 27/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 70.4366

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88602

CODE: TPHG

