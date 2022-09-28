Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SkandiaBanken AB

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of SkandiaBanken AB. The membership will expire as of September 30, 2022. SkandiaBanken AB has traded with member ID SBN in the INET Trading System. Member: SkandiaBanken AB INET ID: SBN Last day of trading: 29th of September, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor Comstedt or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091924