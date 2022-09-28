Anzeige
28.09.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: SkandiaBanken AB

Nasdaq Helsinki has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash
equity membership of SkandiaBanken AB. The membership will expire as of
September 30, 2022. 



SkandiaBanken AB has traded with member ID SBN in the INET Trading System.



Member:        SkandiaBanken AB    
INET ID:       SBN          
Last day of trading: 29th of September, 2022



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor  
 Comstedt or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495    
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

