Hithium's new battery has an energy efficiency of 95% and an energy density of 170 Wh/kg. It can purportedly operate for more than 12,000 cycles.China's Hithium presented a new battery at the RE+ Anaheim event in California last week. "We produced the Hithium 300Ah Battery at our manufacturing facility in Xiamen City, Fujian Province," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "And in the near future, we'll also have another manufacturing plant in Chongqing." The battery measures 71 mm x 173 mm x 207 mm and weighs 5.6 kg. It has a capacity of 300 Ah and a nominal voltage of 3.2 V. It also features ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...