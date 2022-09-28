DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.7261

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26115046

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 191072 EQS News ID: 1452139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 28, 2022 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)