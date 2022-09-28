

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened more than initially estimated in July, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 98.9 in July from 100.3 in June. In the initial estimate, the reading was 99.6. The latest score was the weakest since January 2021.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, improved to 100.1 in July from 99.2 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 100.6.



The lagging index came in at 97.4 in July versus 97.5 in the initial estimate. In June, the reading was 97.6.







