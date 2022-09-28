RIGHTMOVE PLC - Company Secretary Change
PR Newswire
London, September 28
28 September 2022
Rightmove plc
Change of Company Secretary
Rightmove plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Pollard as Company Secretary with immediate effect replacing Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer who has held the position on an interim basis following the retirement of Sandra Odell on 31 August 2022.
Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
