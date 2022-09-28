RIGHTMOVE PLC - Company Secretary Change

28 September 2022

Rightmove plc

Change of Company Secretary

Rightmove plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Pollard as Company Secretary with immediate effect replacing Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer who has held the position on an interim basis following the retirement of Sandra Odell on 31 August 2022.

Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk