WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
28.09.22
09:02 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,150
-2,65 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Company Secretary Change

London, September 28

28 September 2022

Rightmove plc

Change of Company Secretary

Rightmove plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Pollard as Company Secretary with immediate effect replacing Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer who has held the position on an interim basis following the retirement of Sandra Odell on 31 August 2022.

Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.