Roche Diagnostics Middle East: Roche Showcases Its Commitment to Advance Innovation In The Region at the Innovation Forum

The 2022 edition of the Innovation Forum brought together senior leaders and decision-makers from Dubai Health Authority and the healthcare industry to discuss key trends and developments in innovation to strengthen healthcare ecosystems

Forum Inaugurated in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO

Roche celebrated 125 years of history and science and 10 years of direct presence in the Middle East alongside the Embassy of Switzerland

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO, the leading in-vitro diagnostics partner in the region, hosted today its Innovation Forum 2022, a dedicated event for the region's senior executives and decision-makers. The event took place in Dubai and was inaugured by esteemed guests including Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), H.E Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and in presence of the senior leadership from Roche Diagnostics including Guido Sander, General Manager for the Middle East.





The forum brought together key stakeholders in the healthcare industry to share the latest research and build a robust and sustainable healthcare system. The 2022 edition of the forum successfully registered the attendance of over 400 healthcare professionals, mainly medical laboratories and senior lab leaders from the region.

During the panel sessions, speakers covered various topics such as healthcare transformation, future and megatrends in healthcare, policies, data and insights, as well as new way of working and mental health. The experts explored together the advances in these areas and discussed how they affect and benefit patients and healthcare ecosystems.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) said: "In Dubai, we foster innovation, modern technologies and methods to enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of our population and visitors alike. Several factors such as an innovative climate, world-class facilities and infrastructure and a supportive business environment have led to Dubai becoming a global hub that attracts healthcare companies.

We are committed to continue working with all our healthcare partners in Dubai and the UAE to foster a culture of innovation that will create an advanced knowledge-based economy. This will help transform Dubai into a global competitive life-sciences hub attracting the brightest minds from the industry all working together to improve patient outcomes and provide the highest quality of patient centered care

H.E. Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain said: "We are honored to be present today alongside key leaders from the regional healthcare sector sharing their forward-thinking approaches to strengthening healthcare systems. We take great pride in seeing the impact Swiss companies such as Roche are making in the Middle East region by offering cutting-edge diagnostic technology. We are convinced that the continuous and profound dialogue between stakeholders can enable further innovation as demonstrated during the pandemic."

Guido Sander, General Manager at Roche Diagnostics Middle East said: "At Roche Diagnostics, we look forward to sharing research and insights on how healthcare organisations can build a better world. After more than two years of COVID, we welcome the next normal and have emerged stronger and resilient. Roche Diagnostics has absolutely accepted the changes brought about by the new wave of how things are done. We have seen that it's important to embrace the best, adapt, and learn from the obstacles for a successful transformation.

"The Middle East is a region where we continue to offer cutting-edge diagnostic technology to aid healthcare practitioners in identifying the risks, forecasting its progression, and facilitating more precise treatment decisions to improve patient outcomes. As we enter a year of agility, resilience and transformation, our flagship innovation forum is a key platform where we aim to foster dialogues within the region. We encourage industry stakeholders to share their insight to provide innovation that drives better medical outcomes and also helps our healthcare systems becoming much more efficient."

Roche is a combination of experience in diagnostics but also covers the pharmaceuticals arm. The combination of these two experiences allows the company to make an extremely important contribution to the healthcare system. 2022 is extremely significant to Roche as the company is marking its 125th anniversary, as well as the tenth anniversary of Roche Diagnostics Middle East.

