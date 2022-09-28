Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
28.09.22
08:03 Uhr
2,560 Euro
-0,020
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.09.2022 | 12:28
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Georgina Field
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
b)LEI
54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
GB00B62Z3C74
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 2,250 Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.3072,250

Mrs Field's total holding is 2,250 shares

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total price
2,250
£2.307
£5,190.48
e)Date of the transaction
27.09.2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Natalia de Sousa, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837846

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.