Cell Culture Market Size Worth $44.33 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.7% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product, Application, End User, and Geography", the global cell culture market size was valued at $21.72 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach $44.33 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2028.





Cell Culture Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 21.72 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 44.33 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; Danaher Corporation; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.; Lonza Group AG; Sartorius AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; and Getinge AB Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00003472/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Consumables and Equipment), Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Drug Screening and Developments, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines, Diagnostics, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others), and Geography "

The key players involved in the global cell culture market are undertaking initiatives to extend their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2022, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) collaborated with Nucleus Biologics to develop custom culture media for cell and gene therapies. Furthermore, market players are making developments in their existing service offerings to improve their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, KromaTiD expanded its service offerings by launching cell and blood culture isolation, processing, and quality control services. Additionally, in November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the investment of US$ 250 million in the US, India, the UK, Argentina, and China. The investment would boost its ability to manufacture cell culture media and expects to complete the work by 2021.

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, such as common cold, diphtheria, E. coli., giardiasis, HIV/AIDS, and the growing risk of COVID 19 outbreak are anticipated to drive vaccine demand worldwide in the coming years. For instance, in India, almost everyone experiences a common cold twice a year, accounting for at least 40-50% of new cases of common cold. Additionally, as per the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in 2019, 28,798 H1N1 cases and 1,218 deaths were reported. Cell culture has become a prominent part of vaccine production in the pharmaceutical industry. Cell culture technology has produced vaccines for rotavirus, polio, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, and chickenpox.

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of cell-based vaccines and the surging demand for monoclonal antibodies are boosting the cell culture market growth. Furthermore, funding for cell-based research is growing due to the increasing preference for single-use technologies and the rising need for personalized medicine. Moreover, the increasing number of advanced cell culture product launches and FDA approvals for personalized medicines are expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The cell-based vaccine is developed from mammalian cell lines instead of embryonic chicken eggs. Cell culture techniques are complementary and alternative options for existing egg-based strategies. Cell culture technology is more flexible than traditional technology relying on an adequate supply of eggs. The cells used to manufacture vaccines are frozen or banked, ensuring an adequate supply of cells for vaccine production. The adoption of cell culture vaccines has grown in recent years due to potential applications in developing viral vaccines, particularly for influenza.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cell Culture Market:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 2022, there were 596,873,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,459,684 deaths. The highest number of deaths was in the Americas, followed by Europe and Southeast Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted vital pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce several vaccines or antiviral drugs for COVID-19 management. A few vaccines have been approved or are under development and manufacturing. Cell culture is an integral part of drug development and manufacturing. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the cell culture market.

The report includes the profiles of key cell culture market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, it focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last three years, and key development in past five years. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cell culture market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Sartorius AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Getinge AB

