Companies will join forces to assist service providers looking for cloud vendors to support ongoing digital transformation initiatives

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced a partnership with Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider, to jointly offer pure cloud SaaS billing solutions to service providers pursuing digital strategies. Prodapt, with its MuleSoft connector, will simplify the integration of Aria's agile cloud-native usage and subscription billing platform.

"The partnership will enable Prodapt to seamlessly integrate Aria within service providers' IT environments at a lower cost, providing automated billing and partner management capabilities," said Harsha Kumar, President of Prodapt. "It will also power the order-to-usage-to-cash processes involved in introducing new 5G-powered products and services for consumer and commercial users via complex usage-based pricing models," he added.

"As service providers move beyond basic connectivity, introduce digital products and services, and expand their partner ecosystems, they continue to move away from inflexible legacy BSS architectures in favor of best-of-breed cloud applications and disruptive solutions," said Tom Dibble, President CEO, Aria Systems. "Through our partnership with Prodapt, CSPs can easily access and leverage the flexible and agile nature of the Aria platform as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives."

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems' cloud-native usage and subscription billing platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Prodapt:

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of Connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, Liberty Latin America, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, KPN, BT, and Deutsche Telekom, among many others. Prodapt's customers help more than a billion people, and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

