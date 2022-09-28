Former CEO of Tricentis and renowned testing industry veteran, Sandeep Johri joins LambdaTest's board

An industry veteran with 25+ years of experience, Sandeep will bolster LambdaTest's growth internationally

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandeep Johri, former CEO of Tricentis, has joined the board of LambdaTest , a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform. Sandeep, a technology industry veteran, who grew Tricentis into a global leader in software testing will play a pivotal role in helping LambdaTest in its next phase of growth and expansion.





Sandeep, who has over 25 years of experience in enterprise software, was CEO of Tricentis, a leading enterprise test automation platform, in his last role. A prolific investor, serial entrepreneur, and technology executive, Sandeep has co-founded and exited multiple companies including, Oblix (Oracle), Dhingana (VMware), and Blue Lane Technologies (VMware). He has been an early investor and advisor to several technology companies in the US and India like Netezza, Persistent Systems, Alphonso, Cenzic, eBoodle, and Dhingana. He also spent several years at HP, leading their software efforts, and was pivotal in the $4.5B acquisition of Mercury Interactive.

Sandeep is also a part of Pathfinders Platform, a Sequoia India and Southeast Asia initiative that connects early-stage founders with exceptional global operators and investors to help them succeed in new markets. He joins the LambdaTest board in his capacity as a Pathfinder to give the organization a head start in global expansion.

Currently, Sandeep is on the board of leading organizations and advises & mentors founders/CEOs with his vast experience in leadership, strategy, M&A and product management. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG's Software and Enterprise Tech group.

"Sandeep has an extensive experience in leading global technology organizations and has been instrumental in transforming the industry over the last two decades. We are honored to have him on the board of LambdaTest. As one of the earliest advisors of LambdaTest, he played a critical role in our early stages of growth. Now, as a board member, Sandeep, will be pivotal in transforming LambdaTest's business to deliver growth at scale and charting into new enterprise markets," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

"At LambdaTest, we are at an exciting juncture. While we stay true to our mission of building a continuous quality testing cloud platform to make the lives of testers and developers easier, we are rapidly disrupting the DevSecOps industry as a whole. Under Sandeep's guidance, LambdaTest is set to take our innovation to the next level," Asad added.

"Being a part of the testing ecosystem for the last 25+ years, I have seen the evolution of the industry. The entire software testing industry is now undergoing a major shift. LambdaTest is at the forefront of this change, contributing to the larger testing community with innovative products. I am excited to see the next chapter take shape and look forward to bringing my expertise to shape LambdaTest's growth path," said Sandeep Johri, board member, LambdaTest.

LambdaTest recently raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors. The company has also launched HyperExecute , a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

