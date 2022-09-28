Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2022 | 13:05
First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on
July 10 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
First North Iceland will be increased on September 29, 2022. 

ISIN                   IS0000029114             
Company name               Kaldalón hf.             
Total share capital before the increase  10.066.219.201 (10.066.219.201 shares)
Increase in share capital         227.272.727 (227.272.727 shares)   
Total share capital following the     10.293.491.928 (10.293.491.928shares) 
 increase                                    
Nominal value of each share        ISK 1                 
Symbol                  KALD                 
Orderbook ID               178971
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
