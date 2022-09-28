First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on July 10 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on September 29, 2022. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 10.066.219.201 (10.066.219.201 shares) Increase in share capital 227.272.727 (227.272.727 shares) Total share capital following the 10.293.491.928 (10.293.491.928shares) increase Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971