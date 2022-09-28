beqom-a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions-today announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom.

"It's great to be joining the board of directors at beqom at this pivotal time of growth and change," Eric said. "The importance of a positive and meaningful customer experience cannot be overstated, which is why it is at the heart of every project I take on. I'm excited to work with beqom to expand on our shared belief that the best organizations prioritize supportive, personalized, and scalable employee experiences."

In addition to this position, Eric is the Executive Chairman of Firstup, a digital employee experience platform that shares many of beqom's values, most notably putting people first. He is also an angel investor in several other technology companies, which makes the collaboration with beqom all the more meaningful.

"Eric not only brings expertise in accelerating high growth companies, but has specific domain knowledge in B2B software and compensation management. He will be an invaluable asset in cementing beqom's position as the global platform of choice for managing total rewards," said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO.

Eric spent 15 years at CallidusCloud as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales Alliances and previously held the position of Head of Sales for SAP Customer Experience. Most recently, Eric was the CEO of Dynamic Signal, a leader in Employee Experience, Communications and Engagement. The beqom team is eager to use his insights in the future to develop new products, transform workforces around the world, and create truly engaging employee experiences.

About beqom

beqom provides a total compensation management platform that streamlines mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers, impacting every employee in an organization. beqom's solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, inclusive, and effective compensation strategies, including both broad-based compensation and sales incentives, giving customers a complete picture of total compensation. Managing over $300 billion in compensation, beqom's solution provides companies of any size and industry, such as Mercedes Benz, PepsiCo, Golub Capital, and DHL, with the flexibility needed to execute their reward strategies and make the most of their human capital.

