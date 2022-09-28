San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Cira Apps, the cloud-based SaaS platform provider, has announced its intentions to utilize its technology as a means of streamlining inter-company directory sharing and staff on-boarding. It is setting out to accomplish this through its CiraHub and GALSync software, both of which facilitate the automated synchronization of information across various intra and inter-organizational departments.

Despite merger and acquisition on deals becoming more frequent across industries, there are a variety of administrative and productivity issues that can arise during transition periods such as these. For instance, during an average merger, each company loses 2-5% of the combined customer base.

Cira Apps is deploying GALSync as a way for companies to avoid these common administrative problems. This enables firms to synchronize their entire directories, free busy connectors and shared calendars automatically. Without CiraHub, a manual import and export of contacts is required, which can take a number of days. During this time, all inter-company communications are hampered, while meeting requests run into complications such as schedule-conflicts and a lack of contact information.

By contrast, when companies utilize GALSync, all directories belonging to both companies involved in the deal will be entirely synchronized, and this will happen on the morning of the acquisition or merger. This makes employees in both organizations visible when attempting to create new meetings, and ensures that all contact details are immediately accessible for managers and fellow employees.

Senior officials at the firm highlight how this provides an alternative to manual contact maintenance and directory integration, which can involve several billable hours each month. This is particularly beneficial to IT teams, as they often have a wealth of data that needs migrating in the event of a merger or acquisition.

As part of the announcement, Cira Apps emphasizes that, alongside mergers and acquisitions, the firm is also aiming to streamline another common corporate transition period: staff on-boarding.

When a new employee joins a company, their company address book is empty. This means they will often receive messages and calls from seemingly anonymous numbers, and they are unable to tell if this is their manager or a robocall.

The CiraSync platform removes the problem of blank Caller IDs by automatically updating an employee's smartphone contact list with all co-worker phone numbers. At the same time, it ensures the employee receives all necessary company contacts. This requires no input from HR or IT staff, as it is done via Cira App's automated synchronization system.

Furthermore, by introducing this platform into company systems, Cira Apps aims to bolster the safety of each individual employee. Without CiraSync, employees' details require manual maintenance and updating, which can lead to blind-spots. Companies and employees can therefore end up lacking vital emergency contact information.

"Both CiraSync and GALSync provide a cloud-based solution to the administrative, productivity and safety issues that are unfortunately experienced by a host of firms. These are particularly acute during periods of transition, such as mergers and acquisitions, as well as in the case of on-boarding new recruits. By integrating our software, we are aiming to help these firms to ease any growing pains that result from their expansion," underlines Vern Weitzman, CTO and Founder of Cira Apps.

