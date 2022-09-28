Accurate Background, LLC: Katie Hartley Appointed to Professional Background Screening Association Board of Directors

Leadership involvement in the association underscores Accurate's commitment to advancing the screening industry

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced that Katie Hartley, VP of Client Solutions at Accurate, has been named to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term.

Hartley brings more than two decades of career experience in background screening to her new role and will utilize her expertise to serve the greater needs of the screening industry. As a new member of PBSA's Board of Directors, Hartley will help represent the industry's most dynamic organizations from around the globe that are furthering PBSA's commitment to excellence in the background screening industry. Hartley joined PBSA in 2005 and quickly became the chair of the Communications Committee, where she led efforts to build member communications channels and processes that still exist today. Most recently, Hartley served on the Advocacy Committee and will stay engrained in advocacy as a liaison as she joins the PBSA Board.

"I'm thrilled to join the PBSA Board of Directors and represent Accurate, our customers and others in our industry to continue fostering a high level of ethics and performance standards for the screening industry," said Katie Hartley, VP of Client Solutions, Accurate Background. "I look forward to collaborating with its members and other thought leaders to execute its strategic plan, which includes a significant focus on growing industry activities, revenue and volunteerism globally."

PBSA was founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003 and was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. The association's volunteer leadership positions are the cornerstone to its continued success.

Accurate Background is a PBSA Accredited Firm and has been a member of the association since its inception in 2003, proving its steadfast commitment to achieving excellence through high professional standards with accountability that results in continued institutional improvement.

