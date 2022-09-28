Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 30 September 2022. ISIN DK0061925484 ---------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Børsnot Alt Akk. A ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 267822 ---------------------------------------------- Short name BAIBAA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66