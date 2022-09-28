Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 65,810,876 shares (DKK 65,810,876) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 18,406 shares (DKK 18,406) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 65,829,282 shares (DKK 65,829,282) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 133 shares - DKK 815.50 · 3,874 shares - DKK 939.50 · 367 shares - DKK 962.00 · 8,949 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 878 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 50 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 2,990 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 200 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 562 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 158 shares - DKK 1,233.00 · 33 shares - DKK 1,402.00 · 72 shares - DKK 1,424.00 · 140 shares - DKK 1,432.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66