Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,810,876 shares (DKK 65,810,876)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        18,406 shares (DKK 18,406)      
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,829,282 shares (DKK 65,829,282)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     133 shares - DKK 815.50  
            ·     3,874 shares - DKK 939.50 
            ·     367 shares - DKK 962.00  
            ·     8,949 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     878 shares - DKK 1,032.00 
            ·     50 shares - DKK 1,050.00  
            ·     2,990 shares - DKK 1,145.00
            ·     200 shares - DKK 1,161.00 
            ·     562 shares - DKK 1,210.00 
            ·     158 shares - DKK 1,233.00 
            ·     33 shares - DKK 1,402.00  
            ·     72 shares - DKK 1,424.00  
            ·     140 shares - DKK 1,432.00 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
