Intrusion, Inc. Announces the Launch of its Shield Cloud and Endpoint Solutions

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced the commercial release of the Company's new Intrusion Shield Cloud and Endpoint products. These products will support the Company's existing Shield On-Premise appliance with complementary software solutions.

Shield Cloud

Shield Cloud extends the effectiveness of the Intrusion Global Threat Engine to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and serverless resources in the public cloud. This product serves as a protective gateway to cloud VPC, providing both Zero Trust access to, and protecting outbound connections from, virtual hosts and serverless functions within the cloud.

Shield Endpoint

Shield Endpoint helps protect the network outside of the corporate enclave and data center to include protection for remote workers, mobile, and cloud devices. This product brings the unprecedented network protection of the Shield On-Premise to these remote user devices establishing a Zero Trust network, both for intra-organization connectivity and external Internet connectivity.

"We are excited about the launch of these two new, innovative Intrusion Shield products as we continue to see increased customer demand for our suite of Shield solutions," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "The addition of the Cloud and Endpoint solutions improves the accessibility of our advanced threat intelligence with products positioned to serve the growing hybrid and cloud world, while we also continue to invest in our Shield On-Premise solution. The release of these new products supports our strategic vision for Intrusion as we continue to serve the growing demands of our valued customers globally."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

