Transparency Market Research: Dispensing Pump Market to Reach Value of US$ 12.3 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

- The global dispensing pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2031
- Surge in the awareness pertaining to health and hygiene among people globally is boosting demand opportunities in the market
- Increase in the demand for dispensing pump products in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dispensing pump market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2031, finds a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the study by TMR states that the market for dispensing pump is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
Key use of dispensing pumps is to deliver varied liquid outputs in a single application. These products are being increasingly utilized for different types of viscous materials including liquid soaps, lotions, shampoos, and water. Hence, a rise in the use by manufacturers of varied products such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and beauty and health products is creating promising business prospects in the dispensing pump market, note analysts of a TMR study.
Dispensing pumps are manufactured using different types of recyclable as well as resilient materials. Hence, they show resistance to chemicals and corrosion. Hence, a surge in the demand for environmental-friendly products among the global population is expected boost the sales opportunities in the global dispensing pump market in the near future.
The dispensing pump market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at notable pace during the forecast period, state analysts at TMR. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to many factors including the presence of significant end-user base and increase in the utilization of dispensing pump products owing to rise in concerns pertaining to different health diseases such as coronavirus.
Dispensing Pump Market: Key Findings
- The popularity of bottled water dispensing pump systems is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to provide consistent amount of liquid to the end-users. Hence, a surge in the product demand globally is anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the global market for dispensing pump, note researchers at TMR. Moreover, the application of dispensing pumps for bottles, jars, jugs, and other containers is being increasing in the recent years as they can deal with a wide range of viscosities. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth avenues in the global dispensing pump market, states a TMR study.
- Leading players in the dispensing pump market are focusing on increasing their production capabilities in different types of products such as mist spray pumps, spray pumps, foamer pumps, mini trigger pumps, powder sprays, crimp dispensers, lotion & cream pumps, and trigger sprays. Such efforts are helping enterprises to cater to the rising market demands. This aside, a surge in the demand for water dispenser pumps owing to their wide range of applications across the commercial and domestic market sectors is expected to assist in the expansion of the market, state a TMR study.
Dispensing Pump Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in the product adoption across varied end-use industries including cosmetics, health care, and personal care is fueling the market growth, notes TMR's sales forecast for dispensing pump market
- Surge in the understanding pertaining to the importance of hygiene and health among global population is leading to profitable prospects for dispenser pump manufacturers
Dispensing Pump Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- C.L. Smith, ZHUHAI MAXTOR ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
- United States Plastic Corporation
- Knida Company Limited
- MITANI VALVE CO., LTD
- Guala Dispensing S.p.A
- Taixing K.K. Plastic Co. Ltd
- Frapak
- Richmond Containers CTP Ltd
- TAPLAST S.r.l.
Dispensing Pump Market Segmentation
- By Application
- Foam
- Spray
- Liquid
- By Pump Dosage
- Up to 0.50 ml
- 0.50 to 1.50 ml
- 1.50 to 2.50 ml
- Above 2.50 ml
- By Material
- Metal
- Non-metal
- By End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Others (Argo Industry, Laboratories, etc.)
- By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
