Transparency Market Research: Catheter Stabilization Devices Market to Expand at 6.5% CAGR during 2022 - 2031: TMR Study

The market for catheter stabilization devices is being driven by a rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses

As cardiovascular illnesses are becoming more common in Europe , the region is anticipated to have the second-largest market share in the years to come

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global catheter stabilization devices market size touched valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn. The catheter stabilization devices market analysis anticipates the market is rise at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global catheter stabilization devices market is projected to touch value of US$ 2.6 Bn. The global catheter stabilization devices market is being driven by an expansion of the elderly populace. People over the age of 65 years are more likely to develop chronic conditions, and catheterization is frequently necessary for their treatment. Self-catheterization is becoming more popular in an effort to lower the risk of infections acquired in hospitals (HAIs).





Use of catheter stabilization devices is predicted to rise in the near future due to rising number of hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). It is projected that growing consumer awareness regarding catheter stabilizers in developing nations like Brazil, India, and China will present profitable prospects to market participants. Marketing strategy for catheter stabilization devices market estimate the market to expand their income streams. As such, manufacturers are expected to make making significantly higher investments in R&D to create cutting-edge products and meet demand of the customers.

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for catheter stabilization systems during hemodialysis at homecare settings is growing as more dialysis patients choose to get their treatment done at home. In 2015, home dialysis was chosen by 12% in Latin America , 11% in Asia Pacific , and 21% of patients in North America , based on research by Fresenius Medical Care. In order to facilitate the use of catheterization at home, dialysis equipment makers are introducing self-dialyzing services and systems.

The global market is being driven by a rise in the number of disorders connected with unhealthy lifestyle. Diabetes mellitus, inactivity, obesity, cholesterol, and cigarette use all contribute to the development of ischemic heart and cardiovascular disorders. These are two of the major causes of mortality globally and is expected to present growth opportunities to the catheter stabilization devices market manufacturers.

Based on product type, in 2021, the CVC stabilization devices category accounted for a dominant share of the global market. The market is projected to develop as more central venous catheters are secured with CVC stabilization devices.

Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the rise of ASCs across a number of nations, the hospitals & ASCs category is anticipated to be the market leader throughout the projected period

In 2021, North America led the market for catheter stabilization devices globally. The regional market is anticipated to expand rapidly due to growth in geriatric populace as well as the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. In the US, chronic kidney disease affects many individuals, which is expected to boost the regional market.

Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Baxter International Inc.

TIDI Products LLC.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. Johnson Company, Inc.



Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

CVC Stabilization Devices

PICC Stabilization Devices

Abdominal Stabilization Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Stabilization Devices

Others

End User

Hospitals & ASCs

Diagnostic Centers & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

