Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.09.2022 | 14:52
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Study by OnlineCasinoSpot.ca showed who watches online slots streams

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a recent study carried out by OnlineCasinoSpot.ca surprised even the experts. Before, it was considered that most often people with less "serious" professions, who have plenty of free time, watch streams. Actually, everything is absolutely different.

Gambling Research

In the study, 14 streamers took part that interviewed 25,000 viewers. The study was conducted during March 1, 2022 - September 1, 2022.

The survey data demonstrated that 58% of streams viewers are women, while men took the remaining 42%. Before that, men were believed to prevail in the audience. An interesting fact is that 67% of viewers have a "technical" profession, and the humanities accounted for only 33%. The research also revealed that the greatest share of the viewers watches streams in the evening rather than during the day.

Robert Lewis, an OnlineCasinoSpot.ca expert, who analyzed the data of the study, has his own opinion on the results. He says that it can be explained by the fact that people of "technical" professions are willing to relax after the business day is over and switch their attention to something less serious.

"It was even more surprising for us to find out that viewers like doctors, educators, lawyers, and engineers follow the broadcasts much more often," said Robert. "And people practicing "creative" professions, including musicians, artists, photographers, and the like, hardly watch any streaming sessions."

OnlineCasinoSpot.ca is a gaming site combined with analytics, unbiased and independent reviews of online casinos in Canada. The service has been operating since 2017 and holds a leading position in the gambling area. The team includes 11 professionals: they conduct research, create impartial and 100% reliable reviews on everything related to the world of gambling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907362/Gambling_Research.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-by-onlinecasinospotca-showed-who-watches-online-slots-streams-301633160.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.