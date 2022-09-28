Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Completes $2 Million in Deliveries in Support of the United Nations' Ongoing Demining Efforts

Deliveries Strengthen Multi-Year Supplier Relationship with Bangladesh Ministry of Defense

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that's its ballistics protection unit, Safe Pro USA LLC has completed the delivery and functional testing of over $2 million in demining equipment to the Bangladesh Army. The contracts included proprietary Explosive Ordinance Disposal ("EOD") suits, Blast containment and Fragmentation Blanket Systems, Body Shields and Disruptors which were supplied to the Bangladesh Army in support of the United Nations Peacekeeping mission. Currently Bangladesh is the largest contributor in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Members of the Bangladesh Ministry of Defense undergoing a recent training session with Safe Pro Group's new Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) suit

The recent Bangladesh Ministry of Defense ("MOD") awards were part of a series of competitive solicitations for EOD systems in support of the United Nations' ongoing peacekeeping and demining programs. All Safe Pro EOD products are made in the United States and have been in service with the Bangladesh Army for several years. As a specialist in the design and manufacture of lightweight and rugged fragmentation and blast resistant products, Safe Pro has worked closely with the Bangladesh Army to develop customized EOD solutions for their evolving needs while incorporating advanced materials and additional functional capabilities. Safe Pro's EOD suit features full body protection complying with MIL-STD-662F and STANAG 2920 standards for fragmentation resistance and includes fully integrated cooling and communications systems.

"We are honored to have again been awarded contracts by the Bangladesh MOD as we continue to support them in their ongoing demining missions. This latest delivery is a testament to our team's capability to manufacture multiple high performance, reliable demining products designed to meet our customer's demanding specifications. The global need for humanitarian demining is increasing dramatically as the threat of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) to civilians grows. Safe Pro is committed to producing advanced, American-made protective solutions that can assist in humanitarian demining efforts, helping protect innocent lives around the world," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

"The Safe Pro team is proud to have completed these deliveries and in-country inspection, functional testing, and training of the demining units in Bangladesh. Deliveries against these multiple awards represents the extension of our long-standing relationship with our customer and we look forward to continuing to assist the brave men and women of the Bangladesh MOD in their ongoing demining missions," added Pravin Borkar, Founder and President of Safe-Pro USA LLC.

