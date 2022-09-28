San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce it has been nominated for the Gurtam 2022 IoT Project of the Year. Gurtam facilitates the leading GPS monitoring developer platform with 300+ professionals from different countries who contribute their knowledge and experience to the development and evolution of innovative products.

DCS cloud-based solutions offered under the Smart ESG Program enabled clients to meet the State of California's air quality and climate requirements set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). In addition to meeting the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, our solutions provide tamper-proof data analytics that increases operation efficiency for the end users to improve scheduling, routing, and monitoring at a cost-effective price.

With global ESG Assets projected to hit $50 Trillion AUM by 2025, according to Bloomberg, we believe the demand for IoT in ESG Assets Tracking and Monitoring will continue to grow. According to Reportlinker.com the global IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring market size will reach $6.7 Billion by 2028. The market growth rate is forecasted to be 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

"Being a California-based company, we are thrilled to support the US logistic and transportation industry in reducing the toxic emissions and attain health-based air quality standards, starting with the State of California," said Mike Lawless, EVP of Sales. "It is part of the core focus of the Smart ESG Program to reduce expenses, increase efficiency and while having a positive ESG impact."

DCS is committed to enhancing the Smart ESG Program through innovative solutions like supporting the CARB requirements for reducing toxic emissions. This solution is a finalist for the IoT project of the Year due to the significant impact it provides in reducing the effects of climate change generated by the transportation and logistics industry. By being nominated, DCS increases the chances to gain additional recognition with the regulators and obtain additional opportunities to provide our customers with the needs of ESG compliance, operation efficiency, and technological innovations.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About ESG

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) refer to a collection of performance evaluation criteria that assess the robustness of an entity's governance mechanisms and its ability to effectively manage its environmental and social impacts. ESG data is an abbreviation of Environmental, Social, and Governance metrics. In effect, Environmental criteria show how green the entity is, Social criteria look at the working condition, health & safety, and the community, and Governance deals with areas such as monitor & controls, diversity, and fraud prevention.

About The California Air Resources Board

CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation, and the world.

