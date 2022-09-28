Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company") digital marketing division has added 37 million new records to its database for marketing to U.S. pharmacy product consumers.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has acquired marketing data for 37 million U.S. pharmacy subscribers to add to its existing medical and healthcare consumer data. These new records will be offered to Active Lifestyle Marketing customers as part of the Company's emerging marketing suite of products that includes 30+ million seniors, medical professionals, B2B contacts, and 17 million metaverse users.

Data gathered by the Active Lifestyle digital media division shows that advertisers of healthcare and medical products pay an average cost per click of $3.17 for ads through digital platforms (source: Wordstream). That price compares to the average across all industries which is published widely as $2.32 per click.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc., stated, "This large pharmacy centric database is aligned with our other healthcare and medical consumer records that now number over 60 million in total. This segment is also naturally matches up with our audience of adults 55+ who are large consumers of pharmacy goods and supplies. This is an excellent potential revenue source that we will cultivate and share with interested parties who are marketing to this sector."

"Additionally, we expect to report first revenue from our database with major digital service providers immediately. This will serve as our "Proof of Concept" for the value of our marketing database," Cardona adds.

JZZ currently holds data sets for active adults age 55+, medical professionals, veterans, B2B contacts and many other segments. The total database of records owned and/or licensed by JZZ Technologies now equals roughly 100+ million records. The Active Lifestyle Marketing division is continuing to segment the targeted data to include specific verticals such as individuals with diabetes, aging issues, and insurance consumers, among others.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and quality of life businesses that support improved quality of life for the aging population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

