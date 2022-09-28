Enertis Applus+ and the GdS Optronlab Group have developed a system to enable daytime electroluminescence in the inspection of PV modules.From pv magazine Spain Solar cells are the main components of PV modules and the presence of defects inside them - such as cracks, fissures or faulty contacts - can affect their performance and contribute to power losses. Electroluminescence (EL) tests are an increasingly used tool, together with thermography tests, to check panels. EL offers high-resolution images to provide useful information on the state of the cells, such as the quality of the busbar welding, ...

