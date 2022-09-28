Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig's Genomic-Based mRNA Inflammatory Index - A Ground-Breaking Technology

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG)Ludwig Enterprises, a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce more detail on this crucial technology, cooperative contracts, and current applications.

This technology's potential medical and commercial value is revealed in a Research and Markets via Business Wire titled: "Global Biochips Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine Drives Growth." "The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, has increased demand for early diagnosis. In addition, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine and point-of-care (POC) testing is estimated to propel market growth." "Global biochip market expected to reach USD 34.35 billion in 2030."

The Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index is ground-breaking technology that has the potential to transform how inflammatory diseases are diagnosed and managed. Ludwig Enterprises (Ludwig) recently filed a vital industry patent. The patent covers messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) application in diagnosing, managing, and evaluating patient treatment response in chronic inflammatory-based diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. Ludwig Enterprises contracts with the Genetic Institute of America (GIA) to use their Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Thermo Fisher) automated robotic systems for patient specimen handling and mRNA measurements. The mRNA primers used by Ludwig are produced by Thermo Fisher, a company mentioned in the biochip report. Ludwig's patient specimen bank has greater than 200 buccal (cheek) cell samples awaiting evaluation. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, has increased the demand for early diagnosis.

How the Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index Works

The Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index is a genetic test that discovers the degree of inflammation in your body by calculating levels of mRNA-expressed biomarkers, such as cytokines. Cytokines are substances the immune system produces, influencing other cells and essentially upregulating the inflammatory response.

Why the Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index is important

The Ludwig Index has the potential to create a genetic signature in patients with chronic disease. This genetic signature provides a potential framework for chronic inflammatory disorders, such as heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer, to optimize early diagnosis and clinical management with appropriate therapy.

The Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Ludwig's AI program will use deep machine learning to discover hidden gene patterns related to the inflammatory causation of specific diseases. The objective is to develop a computational model that provides a genetic picture of actionable events that can be used to improve healthcare.

Current Study

The Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index will be used in the recent announcement: "Ludwig Enterprises and Emerson Urology Associates Plan Bladder Cancer BCG Immunotherapy Study.

"The Ludwig mRNA Inflammatory Index is a ground-breaking technology that has the potential to revolutionize how we diagnose and treat inflammatory diseases. With its ability to measure inflammation in the body, it has the potential to provide earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment for many common chronic diseases. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what this technology can do, and I am excited to see what the future holds for this incredible invention." - said Ludwig CEO Anne Blackstone.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genetic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genetic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage disease before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

