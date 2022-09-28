City of Mason: Global Leaders Converge in Mason to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Altix Consulting's New Headquarters and IMHub

MASON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Altix Consulting, Inc., a boutique management consulting firm specializing in helping middle market companies expand internationally, is celebrating the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Mason, OH with a contingency of global business leaders.

When co-founders Anne Cappel and Yannick Schilly founded Altix Consulting, Inc. in 2018, they knew there was a need for small and middle market advanced manufacturing companies to gain access to a management consulting partner that could help them navigate their most complex challenges. Altix offers specialized, hands-on solutions created by some of the most passionate senior industry executives with a proven track record of growing international industrial companies.

Altix has seen unprecedented growth with the initial support of Mason's Tech Elevator, which is designed to intentionally nurture early-stage companies to grow at an accelerated pace. What started as a team of two co-founders has now grown to a group of approximately 50 highly-ranked industry experts and partners with proven track records of success and an international footprint spanning the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and China.

"Rooted deeply in a culture of collaboration and strategic partnership, The City of Mason has been instrumental in helping Altix jumpstart its success, and Mason's Tech Elevator continues to attract and foster growth in the manufacturing and innovation sector," said Schilly. "With Mason's track record and global business portfolio, we couldn't imagine Altix anywhere else," he added.

In addition to housing its global company headquarters, the new space is home to the Altix Academy, the training and education arm of Altix, and the ALTIX IMHub (International Manufacturers' Hub), an incubator and accelerator for international growth-minded companies entering the North American market. The IMHub offers international small and mid-size enterprises (SME's) flexible and affordable office space, shared professional services and expertise in a supportive environment to accelerate their launch and grow their presence in North America.

"The City of Mason has been a strategic partner for us from day one, building on our long and seasoned relationship with the economic development team who has enthusiastically embraced Altix' vision to launch a fast-growth international management consulting firm and expand globally from its world headquarters in Mason, OH," said Cappel. "We could not be in a more supportive business environment as Altix and The City of Mason share the same vision of developing global industry champions," she added.

As the previous Chief Operating Officer of Mason-based FESTO Corporation, Altix's Co-founder Schilly was no stranger to the City's unique approach to economic development with a focus on fostering long-term, value-added partnerships. His experience, combined with Cappel's background in international business strategy and development, were the genesis of Altix' formation. Establishment of new entrepreneurial companies by former Mason executives is a common theme in the City of Mason. Clarigent, Mobility Health, and Altix were all created by executives from Mason's corporate portfolio, who built new companies at the Mason Tech Elevator.

"The City has worked for decades to nurture and grow our international portfolio and reputation. It is with great pride that we further expand this collection," said Michele Blair, Director of Economic Development for the City of Mason. "Yannick and Anne have created something unique to the region that is already an asset to our advanced manufacturing companies, as well as the global supply chain partners that are located in the Altix IMHub in Mason."

"The City of Mason has made a name for itself with a focus on creating strong international businesses and a global community. Altix is a fantastic example of both. We are proud that they choose to grow and innovate here," said City of Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth.

About Altix Consulting

Altix is a boutique management consulting firm specializing in helping small and middle market companies expand and compete globally. The company provides business strategy, technology & innovation, operational excellence, and acquisition integration support in the world of manufacturing and international supply chain management. With focus on active partner engagement, Altix' teams of experts develop and implement tailor-made strategies to address their clients' most complex business challenges.

https://altixconsulting.com/

About the City of Mason, Ohio

Mason, Ohio is an established hub for bioscience innovation and includes a business portfolio of advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and technology companies. In the last five years, Mason has recruited more than $615 million in new investment and brought more than 3,100 jobs to the city with 80 percent of those in the biohealth space. As the largest city in Warren County and part of the Greater Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, Mason's economic development mission is focused on attracting and supporting the growth of top companies and creating jobs in these sectors, while also leveraging partnerships to attract foreign direct investment. Mason is nationally recognized for its low cost of living, award-winning schools, and its intentional culture of wellness. For more information about the City of Mason, visit www.imaginemason.org

