Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
28.09.22
16:00 Uhr
309,90 Euro
+6,05
+1,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,75310,1016:43
307,20308,1516:20
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2022 | 15:08
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

374Water Inc.: 374Water to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company announced today that Kobe Nagar, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in New York, New York.

The conference will bring together companies, industry experts, and investors to discuss topics including:

  • The state of the US water and wastewater industry,
  • Investment opportunities in water infrastructure and water quality,
  • Future of water and water technology, and
  • Water as part of the ESG investment framework.

374Water's revolutionary AirSCWO technology converts waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

CONTACT:

Investor Relationship:

James Carbonara
ir@374Water.com
(646)-755-7412

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717667/374Water-to-Participate-in-the-Goldman-Sachs-Water-Symposium

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.