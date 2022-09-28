374Water Inc.: 374Water to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company announced today that Kobe Nagar, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in New York, New York.

The conference will bring together companies, industry experts, and investors to discuss topics including:

The state of the US water and wastewater industry,

Investment opportunities in water infrastructure and water quality,

Future of water and water technology, and

Water as part of the ESG investment framework.

374Water's revolutionary AirSCWO technology converts waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

CONTACT:

Investor Relationship:

James Carbonara

ir@374Water.com

(646)-755-7412

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717667/374Water-to-Participate-in-the-Goldman-Sachs-Water-Symposium