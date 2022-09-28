Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster

Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers,today announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker's network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.

Today data is informing more of the venture capital investment process than ever before, from sourcing to closing deals. However, accessing this data is often a two-step process of researching in one platform and tracking deals in another. Automatically capturing and enriching data on the people in your network directly in the Affinity CRM makes it easier for dealmakers to find the right opportunities for deals faster than their competitors as they evaluate and compare founder backgrounds. Additionally, this data can help dealmakers find and connect with experts in their network to support due diligence or help portfolio companies recruit.

"Without access to performance-related signals, firms that invest in early-stage companies have traditionally had to rely on historical data to identify high-potential entrepreneurs and leadership teams," said Andy Bryson, SVP of Product at Affinity. "This has typically required the investor to spend time completing research in multiple places and trying to make sense of it. With today's release, we're providing data enrichment to enable these workflows right alongside the relationship intelligence that is unique to each of our clients, bringing together hard-to-find data points into a single location to enable investors to find better deals, faster."

To learn more about Affinity's offerings, visit www.affinity.co/affinity-data and sign-up for a demo today.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,500 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005194/en/

Contacts:

Caroline Kamerschen

770-712-2636

caroline@bospar.com