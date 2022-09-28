Leading technology provider honoured for its dedication to fostering an innovative and supportive workplace where all employees can reach their full potential

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it has been nameda 2022 UK Best Workplace in Tech by Great Place to Work UK. The recognition is based on positive and anonymous employee feedback to over 60 survey questions around the organisation's commitment to building an outstanding workplace for technology professionals.

"Fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment where employees feel empowered to share their ideas, innovate, and do their best work every day is key to Riskonnect's success in helping organisations transform the way they view risk," said Riskonnect's Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Crow. "We are honoured that our commitment to creating a workplace where employees are proud of the work they do is recognised with this award."

The UK's Best Workplaces for Tech list celebrates organisations that understand the importance of innovation and career growth for employees in the technology industry. Organisations that make the list prioritise the wellbeing and work-life balance of employees and foster an environment where all employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces in Tech that the UK has ever recognised," said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. "These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences, and better ways of doing things, and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth. A huge congratulations to Riskonnect for making one of our most prestigious lists."

This is Riskonnect's third recognition from Great Place to Work this year. Riskonnect was also named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women and was certified as a Great Place to Work in the United Kingdom. The company was also recently named in Business Insurance's 2022 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program and highlighted as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources in Atlanta and Chicago for the fourth consecutive year.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Tech list enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

