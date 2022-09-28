Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Half-year Report
London, September 28
London, 28 September 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Half Year Report
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc announces its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
The CEO's Report
Overview
COVID continued to have a significant adverse impact on the Group's performance in the first half of 2022. OOH revenues were severely impacted by the closure of cinemas across China, together with the regional travel restrictions, and Hong Kong having the worst COVID infections in the first half of 2022. There was a high degree of uncertainty throughout that period, with a resulting loss in overall business confidence.
Summary of Trading Results
Revenue in the period was HKD1,877K [2021: HKD1,742K], which represents a rise of 7.7%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD2,265K [2021: HKD3,335K]. The Group continued to adopt prudent cost controls whilst exploring alternative revenue streams to augment the revenue.
Outlook
The effects of COVID continued to adversely effect the Group's performance in 2022. Much of Asia was under very strict lock down rules and international travel was practically suspended. The lock down in Shanghai in early 2022 gave us further challenges for the first half of the current financial year. Cinemas in China are still operating at reduced capacity.
We continue to explore new opportunities and revenue streams whilst the core business struggles under COVID restrictions. By leveraging our international contacts, we are facilitating international trade, with a particular focus on commodities including metals and foodstuff. We are also assisting China buyers to explore new international trading channels.
However, we are hopeful for the resumption of cross border travel in second half of the year which should result in a slow but steady return to normalcy in travel and trading for the remainder of the year.
Responsibility Statement
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';
b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six
months of the year; and,
c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).
Cautionary statement
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.
Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
Notes
|GVMH
6 months Ended
30 June
2022
|GVMH
6 months Ended
30 June
2021
|GVMH
Year End
31 December
2021
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|Turnover
|1,877
|1,742
|3,039
|Cost of Sales
|(1,535)
|(1,788)
|(2,963)
|Gross Profit
|342
|(46)
|76
|Other Income / Expenditure
|263
|(182)
|2,460
|Administrative expenses
|(2,531)
|(2,465)
|(7,020)
|Depreciation
|(334)
|(624)
|(1,681)
|Operating Loss
|(2,260)
|(3,317)
|(6,165)
|Finance Cost
|(5)
|(18)
|(19)
|Loss before taxation
|(2,265)
|(3,335)
|(6,184)
|Tax on ordinary activities
|-
|-
|-
|Loss after taxation
|(2,265)
|(3,335)
|(6,184)
|Exchange difference arising on Translation
(1,387)
368
|824
|Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
|(3,652)
|(2,967)
|(5,360)
|(Loss)/profit attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|(2,287)
|(3,257)
|(5,882)
|Non-controlling interests
|22
|(78)
|(302)
|(2,265)
|(3,335)
|(6,184)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|(3,674)
|(2,888)
|(5,058)
|Non-controlling interests
|22
|(78)
|(302)
|(3,652)
|(2,967)
|(5,360)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$)
|5
|(0.02)
|(0.03)
|(0.06)
Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
|GVMH PLC
|Share Capital
|Share Premium
|Group Reorganization Reserve
|Capital Contribution arising from shareholders loan
|Exchangeand OtherReserve
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Retained Earnings
|Total Equity
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|Balance at 31 December 2020
|96,017
|44,106
|(100,031)
844
7,190
(173)
(79,109)
|(31,156)
|Exchange Reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(198)
|-
|-
|(198)
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(79)
|-
|(79)
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,257)
|(3,257)
|Balance at 30 JUNE 2021
|96,017
|44,106
|(100,031)
844
6,992
(252)
(82,366)
|(34,690)
|Exchange Reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|23
|Lapse of the share option
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,447)
|-
|1,447
|-
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(223)
|-
|(223)
|Loss for the Period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,625)
|(2,625)
|Balance at 31 December 2021
|96,017
|44,106
|(100,031)
844
5,568
(475)
(83,544)
|(37,515)
|Exchange Reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,104
|-
|-
|1,104
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|22
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,287)
|(2,287)
|Balance at 30 JUNE 2022
|96,017
|44,106
|(100,031)
844
6,672
(453)
(85,831)
|(38,676)
Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.
The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.
Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.
Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position
Notes
|GVMH
30 June
2022
|GVMH
30 June
2021
|GVMH
31 December 2021
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|Assets
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|57
|131
|103
|Right of use assets (IFRS16)
|241
|530
|530
|Total Non-Current Asset
|298
|661
|633
|Current assets
|Inventories
|-
|-
|-
|Trade and Other Receivables
|867
|3,363
|1,327
|Deposits and Pre-Payments
|203
|387
|187
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|270
|490
|172
|Total Current Assets
|1,340
|4,240
|1,686
|Total Assets
|1,638
|4,901
|2,319
|Equity and Liabilities
|Share Capital
|6
|96,017
|96,017
|96,017
|Share Premium Account
|6
|44,106
|44,106
|44,106
|Group Re-organization Reserve
|(100,031)
|(100,031)
|(100,031)
|Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder's Loan
|844
|844
|844
|Exchange and Other Reverses
|6,672
|6,992
|5,568
|Non-Controlling Interest
|(453)
|(252)
|(475)
|Accumulated deficit
|(85,831)
|(82,366)
|(83,544)
|Total Equity
|(38,676)
|(34,690)
|(37,515)
|Liabilities
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Convertible Bonds
|5,376
|6,041
|5,946
|Shareholders loans
|11,235
|9,232
|9,647
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|16,611
|15,273
|15,593
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and Other Payables
|12,622
|15,033
|12,747
|Amount Due to Directors
|3,490
|3,263
|3,589
|Lease Liability
|255
|558
|558
|Deposits Received
|-
|28
|11
|Shareholder loan
|7,336
|5,436
|7,336
|Total Current Liability
|23,703
|24,318
|24,241
|Total Liabilities
|40,314
|39,591
|39,834
|Total Equity and Liabilities
|1,638
|4,901
|2,319
Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement
|GVMH
6 Months Ended 30 JUNE 2022
|GVMH
6 Months Ended 30 JUNE 2021
|GVMH
For the year ended 31 December 2021
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating loss
|(2,265)
|(3,335)
|(6,184)
|Add: Depreciation
|334
|46
|669
|Add: Finance Cost
|5
|578
|19
|Add: Provision for the trade receivables
|-
|-
|365
|Add: Impairment loss on the intercompany current account
|581
|Changes in working capital
|(1,926)
|(2,711)
|(4,550)
|Decrease in receivables
|460
|199
|1,857
|(increase) / Decrease in deposits and prepayments
|(16)
|-
|213
|Decrease in payables
|(1,011)
|(595)
|(3,842)
|Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
|(2,493)
|(3,107)
|6,322
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|-
|(7)
|(24)
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|-
|(7)
|(24)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(308)
|(616)
|(616)
|Increase in an amount due from director
|-
|-
|22
|Proceeds from Shareholder loans
|1,018
|2,587
|2,766
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|710
|1,971
|4,172
|Net cash flow for the period
|(1,783)
|(1,143)
|(2,174)
|Opening Cash and cash equivalents
|172
|855
|855
|Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes
|1,881
|778
|1,491
|Closing Cash and cash equivalents
|270
|490
|172
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements
1. General Information
GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ('the Company') is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the period ended 31 December 2021.
2. Basis of Preparation
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 28 September 2022.
The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.
The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2021 are extracts from the 2021 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2021 accounts was not qualified.
The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 and post reverse.
Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements
There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.
3. Segmental Reporting
In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.
4. Company Result for the period
The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.
The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2022 was HK$441,092 (2021:
loss of HK$544,593, year ended 31 December 2021: HK$1,427,487). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:
|GVMH
30 JUNE 2022
|GVMH
30 JUNE 2021
|GVMH
31 December
2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|HK$'000
|HK$'000
|Employment expenses
|308
|323
|641
|Legal and professional fees
|75
|166
|308
|Other expenses
|58
|56
|229
|Total
|441
|545
|1,178
5. Earnings per Share
Earnings per share data is based on the Company result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.
Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:
|GVMH
30 June
2022
|GVMH
30 June 2021
|GVMH
31 December
2021
|HK$
|HK$
|HK$
|Loss after tax
|(2,265,000)
|(3,335,000)
|(6,184,000)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
|96,287,079
|96,287,079
|96,287,079
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.02)
|(0.03)
|(0.06)
Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period
6. Share Capital
Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.
|Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 10p each
|Number of shares
|Share Capital
|Share
Capital
|Share
Premium
|Share Premium
|£
|HK$
|£
|HK$
|Balance at 31 December 2020
|96,287,079
|9,628,708
|96,017,186
|4,422,954
|44,105,565
|Balance at 30 JUNE 2021
|96,287,079
|9,628,708
|96,017,186
|4,422,954
|44,105,565
|Balance at 31 December 2021
|96,287,079
|9,628,708
|96,017,186
|4,422,954
|44,105,565
|Balance at 30 JUNE 2022
|96,287,079
|9,628,708
|96,017,186
|4,422,954
|44,105,565
7. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2022
There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.
8. Reports
This interim condensed financial statements will be available shortly on the Company website at www.gvmh.co.uk
