Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2022 | 15:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Gróska ehf. - Sustainable Bonds (GROSKA 29 GB) admitted to trading on September 29, 2022

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:      Gróska ehf.                       
2  Org. no:      680515-1580                       
3  LEI        6488IN99EC514DQ74V16                   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)  GROSKA 29 GB                       
5  ISIN code     IS0000034080                       
6  CFI code      D-B-F-S-F-R                       
7  FISN númer     GROSKA/1.20 BD 20290328                 
8  Bonds/bills:    Bond                           
9  Total issued    4160000000                        
   amount                                   
10 Total amount    0                            
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at  4160000000                        
   this time                                 
12 Denomination in  20.000.000 kr.                      
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on Nasdaq  Yes                           
   Stock Exchange                               
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization type Other                          
15 Amortization    Irregular instalments                  
   type, if other                               
           ----------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency      ISK                           
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
18 Issue date     May 10, 2022                       
19 First ordinary   June 28, 2022                      
   installment date                              
20 Total number of  28                            
   installments                                
21 Installment    There are 4, ie 28th day in the months of March, June,  
   frequency     September and December each year up to and including  
            maturity date                      
22 Maturity date   March 28, 2029                      
23 Interest rate   1,20%                          
24 Floating interest Annað                          
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium      Á ekki við                        
27 Simple/compound  Simple Interest                     
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound,                              
   if other                                  
29 Day count     30E/360                         
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from   May 10, 2022                       
   date                                    
32 First ordinary   June 28, 2022                      
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon frequency  4                            
34 Total number of  28                            
   coupon payments                              
35 If irregular cash The bonds are paid in full over 7 years with 28 payments 
   flow, then how   made on a quarterly basis. The first 27 payments are  
            calculated as if it were an index-linked bond with equal
            installments of principal over 30 years, with 120    
            payments on a quarterly basis (1/120) and at the    
            maturity date on 28 March 2029 the remaining principal 
            is paid (93/120) in addition to accrued interest and  
            indexation.                       
           ----------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price /                                
   clean price                                
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date  No                            
   is a bank                                 
   holiday, does                               
   payment include                              
   accrued interest                              
   for days missing                              
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed      Yes                           
40 Name of index   CPI                           
           ----------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or   Daily Index                       
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly index,                               
   if other                                  
43 Base index value  530,78                          
44 Index base date  May 10, 2022                       
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option    No                            
46 Put option     No                            
47 Convertible    No                            
48 Credit rating   Nei                           
   (rating agency,                              
   date)                                   
           ----------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional                                 
   information                                
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at CSD Yes                           
51 Securities     Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                 
   depository                                 
52 Date of      September 26, 2022                    
   Application for                              
   Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval  September 28, 2022                    
   of Application                               
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission September 29, 2022                    
   to trading                                 
55 Order book ID   GROSKA_29_GB                       
56 Instrument     Corporate Bonds                     
   subtype                                  
57 Market       Iceland Cash Bond Trading                
58 List population  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS                  
   name                                    
59 Static volatility No                            
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic      No                            
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier  BOND - Bonds                       
62 Bond type     CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
