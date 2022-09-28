NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Gróska ehf. - Sustainable Bonds (GROSKA 29 GB) admitted to trading on September 29, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Gróska ehf. 2 Org. no: 680515-1580 3 LEI 6488IN99EC514DQ74V16 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) GROSKA 29 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000034080 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer GROSKA/1.20 BD 20290328 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 4160000000 amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 4160000000 this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000 kr. CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization Irregular instalments type, if other ---------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date May 10, 2022 19 First ordinary June 28, 2022 installment date 20 Total number of 28 installments 21 Installment There are 4, ie 28th day in the months of March, June, frequency September and December each year up to and including maturity date 22 Maturity date March 28, 2029 23 Interest rate 1,20% 24 Floating interest Annað rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium Á ekki við 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from May 10, 2022 date 32 First ordinary June 28, 2022 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of 28 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash The bonds are paid in full over 7 years with 28 payments flow, then how made on a quarterly basis. The first 27 payments are calculated as if it were an index-linked bond with equal installments of principal over 30 years, with 120 payments on a quarterly basis (1/120) and at the maturity date on 28 March 2029 the remaining principal is paid (93/120) in addition to accrued interest and indexation. ---------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ---------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 530,78 44 Index base date May 10, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating Nei (rating agency, date) ---------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of September 26, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval September 28, 2022 of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission September 29, 2022 to trading 55 Order book ID GROSKA_29_GB 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS name 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond