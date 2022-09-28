Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("BCF"), a Houston-based renewable gasoline company, is expected to merge with special purpose acquisition company CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CENQ) ("CENAQ"). On August 12, 2022, CENAQ and BCF entered into a business combination agreement. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ("Verde Clean Fuels"), and is expected to become publicly listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol "VGAS." The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.

BCF owns a proprietary syngas-to-gasoline ("STG+") technology which is expected to produce renewable gasoline utilizing waste feedstocks that are otherwise landfilled. BCF's multi-patented technology has been developed over the past 15 years and tested at its demonstration facility in New Jersey. The renewable gasoline can result in more than a 60% reduction in carbon intensity versus traditional hydrocarbon-based gasoline based on GREET-style Carbon Intensity analysis.

"Traditional gasoline used today is refined from crude oil and makes up over half of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the U.S. transportation sector. We believe our proprietary STG+ system will enable everyday consumers of gasoline to seamlessly and materially participate in the decarbonization of our atmosphere, without changing their automobiles or fueling habits," said Ernie Miller, co-founder and CEO of BCF. "Our renewable gasoline will work within the traditional gasoline infrastructure and in the global fleet of internal combustion engines. We estimate the resulting advantage to the environment from deploying our renewable gasoline to be comparable to removing at least 6 out of every 10 cars on the road today. The ability of BCF's renewable gasoline to reduce greenhouse gases without changing consumer behavior is a new and significant solution to global decarbonization."

The STG+ process is highly flexible and efficiently turns syngas, regardless of feedstock, into gasoline that does not require any additional refining. The BCF system is fully modular and sized to match the feedstock source, allowing for optimal logistical and cost efficiencies.

BCF is currently developing its first commercial facility to be located at a landfill site in Maricopa, AZ, and has several additional renewable gasoline projects in development.

About Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC

BCF is decarbonizing the transportation sector through production of clean fuel using a patented technology that has been developed and tested for more than a decade. Our proprietary syngas-to-gasoline process uses a variety of feedstocks to produce gasoline that works within existing fueling infrastructure, without changing consumer behavior. Headquartered in Houston with a demonstration facility in New Jersey, BCF will have commercial facilities operating globally. For more information and to subscribe to company alerts, please visit www.bluescapecleanfuels.com

About Bluescape Energy Partners

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC ("Bluescape Energy Partners") is an alternative investment firm that leverages its private capital, global network, and superior thinking to deliver differentiated long-term investment performance in the broader energy and utility sectors. Bluescape Energy Partners employs a unique approach and long-term perspective, helping position companies for growth and value creation by providing capital and strategic oversight with its multi-disciplined team of executive-level managers, operators, strategic consultants, and restructuring advisors. It thrives to uncover investments exhibiting high performance potential where it seeks to build lasting partnerships. Bluescape Energy Partners strives to create positive impacts for all of its stakeholders through its capital, operational capabilities, and long-term ownership model.

About CENAQ Energy Corp.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. focused its search for a target business in the energy industry in North America. CENAQ Energy Corp. is led by energy industry veterans J. Russell Porter (CEO) and Michael J. Mayell (President and CFO).

