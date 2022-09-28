Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
WKN: A2QMEP ISIN: US11778X1046 
Frankfurt
28.09.22
09:16 Uhr
5,950 Euro
-0,050
-0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.09.2022 | 15:46
106 Leser
EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT X fund ("EQT Private Equity") has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader.

With this transaction, EQT X (target fund size of EUR 20.0 billion and hard cap of EUR 21.5 billion) is expected to be 10-15 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on its target fund size.

Read more here.

Contact

US media inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, stephanie.greengarten@eqtpartners.com, +1 646-687-6810
International media inquiries: EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-to-acquire-billtrust,c3638139

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3638139/1631985.pdf

Press Release_EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust_220928

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-billtrust-photo,c3094505

EQT Billtrust Photo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-private-equity-to-acquire-billtrust-301635549.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
