STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT X fund ("EQT Private Equity") has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader.
With this transaction, EQT X (target fund size of EUR 20.0 billion and hard cap of EUR 21.5 billion) is expected to be 10-15 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on its target fund size.
Read more here.
Contact
US media inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, stephanie.greengarten@eqtpartners.com, +1 646-687-6810
International media inquiries: EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-to-acquire-billtrust,c3638139
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3638139/1631985.pdf
Press Release_EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust_220928
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-billtrust-photo,c3094505
EQT Billtrust Photo
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-private-equity-to-acquire-billtrust-301635549.html