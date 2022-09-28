The "Clinical Trials Market Research Report by Design (Interventional Study and Observational Study), Phase, Indication, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 32.27 billion in 2021, USD 35.14 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.05% to reach USD 54.30 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Clinical Trials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design, the market was studied across Interventional Study and Observational Study. The Interventional Study is further studied across Adaptive Clinical Trial, Non-randomized Control Trial, and Randomized Control Trial. The Observational Study is further studied across Case Control Study, Cohort Study, Cross Sectional Study, and Ecological Study.

Based on Phase, the market was studied across Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Based on Indication, the market was studied across Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular, CNS condition, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Obesity, Oncology, and Pain management.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Diseases

Shift Towards Patient Centric Clinical Trials

Improved Clinical Trails Due to CRO Consolidation

Increasing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increased Focus on Drug Development

Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Clinical Research Professional

Increased Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

Opportunities

Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Economies

Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activity

Increased Focus on Development and Commercialization of Generics and Biologics

Regulatory Approvals in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment

Cross Border Logistics Challenges Challenging Clinical Trials

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Clinical Trials Market, by Design

7. Clinical Trials Market, by Phase

8. Clinical Trials Market, by Indication

9. Americas Clinical Trials Market

10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials Market

11. Europe, Middle East Africa Clinical Trials Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

