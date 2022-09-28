

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has set the number of refugees that the United States will admit in fiscal year 2023 at 125,000.



Biden did not increase the nation's cap on refugee admissions set last year despite calls from human rights advocates to raise it.



'The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest,' White House quoted Biden as saying in a Memorandum for Secretary Of State on Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023 .



The admissions numbers shall be allocated among refugees of special humanitarian concern to the United States in accordance with the following regional allocations: Africa 40,000, East Asia 15,000, Europe and Central Asia 15,000, Latin America/Caribbean 15,000, Near East/South Asia 35,000, Unallocated Reserve 5,000.



Biden authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use unallocated admissions in regions where the need for additional admissions arises.



Separately, Blinken said that the United States is committed to rebuilding and strengthening the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), including by building capacity, modernizing and streamlining overall operations, and resolving long-delayed applications.



'A new private sponsorship pilot program will also expand opportunities for communities across the country to participate in welcoming the world's most vulnerable to the United States, recognizing and building on the enormous outpouring of interest we have seen from the American public in supporting our newest neighbors,' he added.



Under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, nearly 3.5 million refugees have so far resettled in the United States.







