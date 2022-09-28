Meta Boundless: "Superstar" Ragheb Alama and "LM3ALLEM" Saad Lamjarred Join Forces in the Metaverse for the First-Ever Avatar Concert in the Arab World. Presented by MetaBoundless, and in Collaboration with Composer Michel Fadel.

Key Highlights:

MetaBoundless is hosting the first-ever Avatar Concert in the Metaverse on October 20 th 2022.

Together with their partners , Algorand Foundation, Apparel Group, 6 th Street.com , and Crypto Arabs - MetaBoundless is set to deliver a unique and first-of-its-kind experience to fans.

The virtual concert will feature the iconic Arabic superstars Ragheb Alama , Saad Lamjarred and Michel Fadel , who will appear in front of a global audience as digital avatars.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concert is an impressive and unique experience not to be missed, marking a major step for masses of users into the metaverse. MetaBoundless has partnered with the Algorand Foundation for this concert to mint NFTs for each concert-goer, serving as their digital ticket into the show. MetaBoundless has also partnered with Apparel group, the retail industry leader in the region, as the platinum sponsor and the leading eCommerce platform 6thstreeet.com as the official merchandise partner of this first concert of the future in the Arab world. Fans are to expect unique web3/ NFT fashion that will further push the uniqueness of the first "Concert of the Future"- A Step into the metaverse.





In a unique Arab-led virtual concert starring Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred, ticket sales went live on September 15th, 2022. This historical release is the first step towards accessing the exciting world of Web3, Metaverse, NFTS and DAOs. The concert of the future- A step into the metaverse is the first time Arabic music legends and superstars will unite in a dynamic series of virtual worlds to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to fans. The virtual concert will be released live to fans on October 20th, 2022, starring Ragheb Alama, Saad Lamjarred, and Michel Fadel, composing new and old hits from these superstars. The tickets can be purchased online at https://metaboundless.io/ . However, these are not just any tickets. These tickets give you NFT rewards through the MetaBoundless claims portal, and these NFTs have unique benefits to be revealed over time.

MetaBoundless aims to simplify and utilize Web3 tools to create a bridge between superstars, content creators and influencers. For The Concert of the Future - A Step into the Metaverse, MetaBoundless has partnered with Algorand, a leading blockchain network known for its environmental friendliness, hyper-low fees, and user-friendly ecosystem of applications. Shamir Ozery, Head of Web3 at the Algorand Foundation, commented: "We're excited to be part of the Middle East's first-ever metaverse concert! The artist avatar NFTs will serve not only as a commemorative token of a user's participation in this first-of-its-kind experience but also to build a community among attendees and demonstrate utility, serving as each guest's ticket into the virtual experience. It is a great opportunity for music fans to experience firsthand some of the creative use cases for digital assets beyond cryptocurrencies."

"Superstar" Ragheb Alama talks about his partnership with MetaBoundless and this experience: "This is the first time my avatar will be revealed to the virtual world. Fans all over the world will see me in a new way and be able to access memorabilia from this event as NFT rewards for purchasing tickets. Everything in this concert is unique, this is the way to go for concerts in the future, and I am keen to keep up with the future and popular trends."

"LM3ALLEM" Saad Lamjarred describes his participation in this concert: "I witnessed similar global experiences for futuristic concerts, and I am sure that this concert will be something very unique for our beloved fans. I am excited for the fans to see me and my unique digital avatar in the virtual concert."

Music composer Michel Fadel stated: "The changes in the market and the music industry always require us to keep up with new trends. I am excited to partner with MetaBoundless to deliver these trends to a larger audience and help use some of these innovative tools to give more power to the fans."

Dharmin Ved, CEO of 6thstreet.com, the merchandising partner of the first "Concert of the Future ' in the Arab world, stated: "As 6thstreet.com, we are all about setting trends for the future generations. As a first experience with a celebrity-led Avatar & NFT concert, we want to create a similar experience for the fans and ticket holders when it comes to the merchandise by Creating fashion items that will also be inspired and linked to the web3 space and NFTs."

Adi K. Mishra, CEO and Founder of MetaBoundless, commented, "Our objective is to be able to connect celebrities with their fans using tools from the Web3 world. We are also looking forward to building our partnership with the Apparel group, the retail conglomerate in the GCC and 6thStreet.com in order to deliver exciting merchandise options in order to link the real world and the virtual world for a community-led experience. We believe the world of media and entertainment will be transformed over the next decade, and MetaBoundless aims to be at the forefront of this change. The company is presently in discussions with other leading artists to bring onboard as well."

About MetaBoundless:

MetaBoundless is the new cultural economy designed to enhance entertainment, sports and media with the power of community. MetaBoundless is the Web3.0 bridge between creators and fans and connects creators and creator IP with fans to produce and scale creator content. MetaBoundless goal is to enable creators and fans to collaborate and invest in each other.

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand blockchain - designed by MIT professor and Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali - is capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, with immediate finality and near zero transaction costs, and without a second of downtime since it went live in June 2019. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solve for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation .

