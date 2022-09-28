BondLink Honored as Winner in the "Data Initiative of the Year" Category of the U.S. Fintech Awards

Industry-leading investor transparency platform recognized by financial technology awards ceremony

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor transparency and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, has been honored by the U.S. Fintech Awards as the winner in the "Data Initiative of the Year" category. BondLink earned the recognition through the development of the bond market's first fully-automated debt ledger, which will help inform future debt financing decisions for states, cities and public utilities across the country.

"We're incredibly proud that our work to develop this innovative tool using big data is being recognized," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "Given the multiple stresses on local governments, from volatile bond market conditions to inflation, this new tool will empower municipalities - from large states to public utilities to small communities and everything in between- as they prepare for bond sales that finance critical public infrastructure."

BondLink's fully-automated solution is the first of its kind for municipal governments, relying on daily market data provided by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The U.S. Fintech Award finalists and winners are selected by judges with expertise, experience, and positions in financial services, insurance, and technology. The awards recognize innovation and ingenuity in the financial technology sector.

"BondLink is a solution that meets a great need and one that will provide tangible benefits to users," said the judges of the U.S. Fintech Awards. "The result of a close partnership that is a model for the rest of fintech to follow, this initiative is a fantastic story of tech solving a pressing problem."

